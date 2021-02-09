Mildred Adams Murphy, age 88, passed away peacefully February 7, 2021 at Johnson City (TN) Medical Center. She was born June 3, 1932 at Cambridge, Maryland, to Claude and Anna Adams. She is survived by her husband Reginald F. Murphy. Their 70th anniversary would have been in March.
One of three children of a lumberman on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Mildred graduated from Cambridge High School and Bard Avon Business School in Baltimore. Mildred had a series of jobs including working as a tax preparer/bookkeeper and handling constituent questions for a state representative in Maryland. While in Maryland she helped her husband with their 300-tree peach orchard. She loved playing canasta and was very skilled at home decoration, paying attention to every season and holiday of the year.
Mildred is also survived by her sister, Ruth Ann LeCompte, Laurel, DE and a brother, Roger Adams, Cambridge, MD. She is also survived by her daughter Karen Murphy McDonald, Wellford, SC, and son Rick Murphy, Rugby, TN, as well as two grandchildren, Kate McDonald, Wellford, and Seth McDonald, Grand Rapids, MI, and one great-grandchild, Willem.
The family would like to thank Mildred’s caregivers at Princeton Transitional Care and the caring staff of Johnson City Medical Center. Due to Covid there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Dr., Johnson City, TN 37604 or nonprofit One Acre Café, 603 W. Walnut St., Johnson City, TN 37604 .
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Murphy Family. This obituary was lovingly written by the family.