ELIZABETHTON - Mike Northmore, 56, of Elizabethton, TN entered into rest on June 29, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family following a brave battle with cancer. Mike was born and raised in Elizabethton, a town he loved and never left. He was a 1984 graduate of Elizabethton High School. Mike was of the Christian faith. He worked as a parts consultant in several local car dealerships for over 30 years. His passions included model trains, airplanes and guns. He was an avid sports fan and always cheered on his Cyclones, Vols and Titans. He loved to be outdoors camping, fishing or just hanging out at the lake. He was a master on the grill. Mike loved his feline companions dearly, especially Chessie, who stayed by his side until the very end.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Christine Northmore of Elizabethton, TN. He is survived by his loving wife, Suzy Northmore of Elizabethton, TN, step-daughter, Heather Livingston and husband John, of Johnson City, TN, as well as many cousins, uncles and aunts who loved him dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main St. in Jonesborough, TN with Minister John Livingston officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. with the service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue in Blountville, TN.