FALL BRANCH - Mike Linville, 72, of Fall Branch, went to be the Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Johnson City, he had graduated from Unicoi County High School. Mike was a Vietnam Veteran having served with the U.S. Navy. He was retired from American Water Heater. Mike was a member of Double Springs Baptist Church. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: father H.C. Linville.
Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years Betty Linville; mother, Ruth Linville daughter Rebecca Linville and fiancé Scott Walton; 2 sons, Michael Linville and wife Debbie, Anthony Starnes and wife Christy; 6 grandchildren, Brittany Jones, Cody Starnes, Tyler Starnes, Ashley Starnes, Libby Wallace and Becca Wallace; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Fall Branch Cemetery with Pastor Randy Waller officiating. Military Rights will be provided by The American Legion 3/265 .
Pallbearers will be his nephews and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Children’s Hospital, 950 W Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605.