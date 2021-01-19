ERWIN - Mike Jones, age 71, Erwin, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was the son of the late Sam Jones, Jr. and Hazel Horton Jones. Mike had lived most of his life in Unicoi County.
Mike honorably served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, where he received The National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/2 Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge. He retired from Eastman Chemical where he had worked for forty years.
Mike was a Christian and attended Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church. He was a member of the American Legion and the Tennessee Bear Hunters Association. He enjoyed bear and coon hunting, including his hunting trips to Canada. Mike also enjoyed raising and riding horses, camping, farming, gardening and especially bee keeping. He loved attending and watching his grandchildren play ball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one nephew, Benny English.
Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of forty-eight years, Melissa Jones; two daughters: Misty Peterson and husband, Michael, Heidi Casey and husband, Robbie; one sister, Linda Plemons and husband, Don; seven grandchildren: Derrick Peterson, Tashina Phillips, Gavin Casey, Bryson Peterson, Gage Casey, Brock Peterson, and Cade Peterson; one great grandson, Pike Phillips; several nieces, nephews, hunting buddies, and friends also survive.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM Friday, January 22, 2021 at Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM with Rev. Noah Taylor officiating. Pallbearers will be Derrick Peterson, Gavin Casey, Bryson Peterson, Gage Casey, Brock Peterson, Cade Peterson, Trevor Shelton, Jeremy Tittle. Honorary pallbearers will be Butch Allen, Tony Tittle, Donald Simerly, Don Plemons, Wayne Williams, Clyde Hensley, and Greg Wilson.
Committal service will be held at 12:30 PM Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Jones Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we request that all who attend the services wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Mike Jones to Evergreen FWB Church, 910 Hoback Street, Erwin, TN 37650
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Jones family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Jones family. (423) 743-1380.