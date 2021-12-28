SULPHUR SPRINGS - Mike “Boots” Ford, 69, of the Sulphur Springs Community, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 27, 2021, following a brief illness.
Mike was born and raised in Washington County, Tennessee, and graduated from Sulphur Springs school in 1971. Mike recently retired from Washington County Sheriffs Department after 27 years as the Lead of the Food Service Department. He was a proud member of New Hope Brethren Church.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Cleo Ford, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
Survivors include his wife and soulmate of the home, Jan, his beloved son, Mike Hawkins and his wife Julie, the two lights of his life, grandson Caleb and granddaughter Izzy, brothers, Ray Ford and his wife Bertha, Dale Ford and his wife Joyce, Dennis Ford and his wife Joan, sisters, Donna Pruitt and her husband David, June Gibson and her husband Tim, numerous nieces and nephews and countless extended family.
Mike proudly served his country in the Army National Guard for 8 years, where he learned the tools of his trade, cooking. He was currently serving his 3rd term as Washington County Commissioner serving on numerous committees. He was a member of the Sinking Creek Masonic Lodge, the Arcania Eastern Star Lodge, the Blue Knights International Motorcycle Club, and was a member of the Washington County Cattleman’s Association. He served on the Board of Directors for the Tennessee Constable Association and was a member of the Hales Chapel and Leesburg Ruritan. He was currently the president of the Tri-State Antique Power Association and belonged to several Antique Car clubs. Mike was also currently serving his 27th year as the oldest member of the Washington County Reserve Deputy Program. He sang and played bass for many gospel groups over the years which he enjoyed greatly. His unyielding Christian morals made him the strong force in his family and what he displayed to his family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Friday, December 31, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM and again on Saturday, January 1, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will follow Saturday’s visitation and will begin at 7:00 PM. A private burial will be performed on Mike’s beloved family farm.
Pastor John H. Moore will be officiating.
The funeral will be live streamed on Dillow-Taylor Funeral Homes YouTube page.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home at P.O. Box 98, Jonesborough, TN, or to New Hope Brethren Church Building Fund at 352 New Hope Road, Jonesborough, TN.
