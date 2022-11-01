JOHNSON CITY - Mike A. Potter, 73, Johnson City passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 after a brief illness in the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a son of the late Jesse Reed Potter and Florence Bell Potter. Mike was a faithful member of McKinley Memorial Bible Church. He loved his Pastor and church family. Mike was a U.S. Marine veteran having served his country in Vietnam. He was a racing legend, having raced locally and making 60 NASCAR Cup Series starts. Mike also made many starts in the Late Model Sportsman Series and 21 starts in the Xfinity Series. He raced from 1968 until 2021. Mike had several business ventures including owning Surplus Brokers in Johnson City.
Survivors include his brother, Gary L. Potter and his wife, Linda and their daughter, Charlene Morton and husband, Steven all of Johnson City; his special friends, Pastor Lennie Smith, Debbie Fitzgerald, church family and all of his racing friends.
Funeral services for Mike will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, November 4, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Lennie Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 3:00 PM in the Bell Cemetery, Limestone Cove Road, Unicoi, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to McKinley Memorial Bible Church, 3003 McKinley Road, Johnson City, TN 37604.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to McKinley Memorial Bible Church, 3003 McKinley Road, Johnson City, TN 37604.