JOHNSON CITY - Mickey Ray Cox, 67, Johnson City passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a son of the late James William Cox and Minnie Deaton Cox. He had worked for Exide Corporation for many years before retirement. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Kay Gobble Cox; his son, Travis Cox; two sisters, Linda Cox and Jewell Cash; three brothers, Harrison Cox, Victor Cox and Jerry Fair.
Survivors include two sisters, Christine Thompson and husband, Bobby of Limestone and Mary Ahern of Chicago; five brothers, Danny Fair and wife, Sandra of Piney Flats, Terry Cox and wife, Linda and Ricky Cox and wife, Debbie all of Johnson City, Robert Cox and wife, Donna of Jonesborough and Ronnie Cox and wife, Jeannie of North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Cox of Johnson City and a brother-in-law, Gary Bennett; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Mickey will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, January 21, 2021 in the Monte Vista Memorial Park with Mr. Danny Fair officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM for this service.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Cox family. 423-928-2245