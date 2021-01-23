JOHNSON CITY - Mickey Dean Bowman, 73, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of the late Shirley Oda Bowman and Susan Elizabeth Davis Bowman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gary David Bowman; and one brother-in-law, Joe Jennings.
Mickey was a graduate of Science Hill High School Class of 1965 and attended East Tennessee State University. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a Bus Driver for Johnson City Transit; a former employee at Sherwood Car Dealership; and was a truck driver. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witnesses. He enjoyed playing chess and pool.
He is survived by his wife 40 years, Jeneice Bowman; two brothers, James Edward “Jim” Bowman, and Mark Bowman and wife Saprina; one sister, Janice Jennings; three nephews, Mike and David Bowman, and Mike Jennings and wife Marcia; one great niece and one great nephew, Olivia and Jacob Jennings; and eleven brother and sisters-in-laws and their children.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend special thanks to all the Doctors and Nurses at the Johnson City Medical Center for all their love and care that was shown.
