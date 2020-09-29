2 Timothy 4: 7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith
Michele “Mike” Collins passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in Bristol, TN.
He was born in Richlands, VA and a resident of Johnson City most of his life. Mike was a 30 year Master Trim Carpenter, having worked for Richard Bradford Construction and Ken Carr. Mike enjoyed long walks in the woods, hunting and spending time beside a river fishing. He also spent much of his free time tending to his horse, “Sunshine”.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother: Jane Clancy and his father; Jim Collins.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jackie Collins, son; Joey Collins, sister; Terri Millsap and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at East Tennessee Funeral Home 2630 Hwy. 75 Blountville, TN. 37617.
