ELIZABETHTON - Michael Todd Pealer, age 55, Elizabethton passed away Thursday, February 18 at Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
Michael was the son of the late Robert Pealer (2/24/1943 - 1/9/2003) and Joan Taylor Pealer (11/4/1946 - 7/29/1989) of Johnson City. He is survived by one sister, Sherry Rush and husband Jonathan of Unicoi, two nieces, Kamiran Keyes of Pennsylvania and Addison Rush of Unicoi. his Aunt and Best friend Debra Mills of Elizabethton.
Michael enjoyed playing golf, sailing, listening to music and family gatherings.
Many thanks to all of his family who made him feel so loved, each of you held a special place in his heart.
At Michael's request, an official ceremony will not be held.