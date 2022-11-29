Michael Thomas McGucken Nov 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CITY - Michael Thomas McGucken passed away suddenly at his home in Johnson City, Tennessee on November 28, 2022.He was born on February 11, 1950, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Thomas and Marjorie McGucken.He was educated in Cincinnati before moving to Tampa, Florida where he lived for almost 40 years with a career in truck sales.Mike is survived by his loving wife, Vicki Wheeler McGucken; two sisters, Carol (Bob) Purnhagen and MaryJo McGucken; numerous loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces.Mike was a lifelong sportsman, a loyal friend, and he will be missed by all who knew him.Condolences may be sent to the McGucken family online at www.dillow-taylor.comDillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821 Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michael Thomas Mcgucken Ethnology Work Johnson City Cincinnati Condolence Tennessee Carol Grandniece Recommended for you ON AIR