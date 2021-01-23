ERWIN - Michael Terry McMichen, age 76, 325 Smith Street, Erwin, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Elizabethton. He was a son of the late Hoyt and Ann Cosby McMichen. Mr. McMichen was a native of Atlanta, Georgia and had lived in Erwin for the past twenty years. He was a retired self-employed truck driver. Mr. McMichen was a member of the Embreeville Church of Christ.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of forty years, Joyce Harris McMichen; a daughter, Lana Bailey and her significant other, Dustin Young of Charlotte, NC and step-daughter, Amy Holden and husband, Phil, of Memphis, TN: three brothers, David McMichen and wife, Beth, Barry McMichen, Jimmy McMichen and wife, Theresa, all of GA: grandson, Sebastian Bailey “The apple of his eye” of Charlotte, NC: granddaughters Nikki, Raven, and Angel Holden; three great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins: brothers-in-law, Jack Harris and wife, Letha, Jennings, LA; Mitch Harris and wife, Sue of GA: sister-in-law, Ruth Harris of GA: special friends, Raymond and Kathy Briggs, Pam and Leon White and friends of Embreeville Church of Christ and Moose.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 26. 2021 at the Evergreen Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the Evergreen Mausoleum by 12:55 P.M. Scottie Phillips and Kevin Holley will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. McMichen to the Embreeville Church of Christ Van Fund, 4343 Highway 81, South, Erwin. TN.37650
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we request that all who attend the service wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
