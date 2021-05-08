May 10, 1958 – March 15, 2021
JOHNSON CITY – Michael G. Taylor, 62, of Johnson City, TN passed away on Monday, March 15th after a battle with colon cancer. Michael was born on May 10, 1958 in Johnson City, TN to Betty Greene and Robert E. Taylor (deceased). He attended Happy Valley High School and worked at Raytheon Corporation.
He is survived by his former spouse, Delores Reece Taylor, his mother, Betty Greene, sister Robin McCloud (Jeff), brother Jeff Greene (Lisa), and brother Keith Greene. He is also survived by niece Jenna, nephew Blaise, and lifelong friends Randy and Laney Phillips.
Mike loved racing and spending time with friends. He also loved caring for his cats, Sylvester and Ms. Kitty. Mike was a kind, loving person and is dearly missed by his family and friends. A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later date.