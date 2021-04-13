JOHNSON CITY - Michael Stitcher, age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Michael’s family will receive friends on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 3:30-5:00 p.m. at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. There will be a memorial service immediately following the visitation, at 5:00 p.m., under the direction of Pastor Nathan Jennings. The memorial service will live-streamed on the Morris-Baker website, under Michael’s obituary page, and it will be available to view for 90 days. There will be a reception following the memorial service.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Stitcher family.