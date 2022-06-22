Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr. passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on June 19 after a brief illness. He was born in Hampton, TN on July 11, 1941. He grew up in TN and Mishawaka, IN. He served as a morse code operator in the US Air Force from 1959 – 1965 and was stationed in Japan and Alaska.
He was a wonderful and loving son, brother, husband, and father. In his leisure time he loved genealogy research, history, and coin and stamp collecting. Steve also enjoyed his daily ritual of helping his youngest son Mike care for his pet cats Maddie and Minnie. With the help of his son Rob, Steve was able to realize one of his dreams of publishing his genealogy book, Our Appalachian Heritage: Calhoun Connection.
Steve is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years Sherrie Gouge Peters of Jonesborough and sons Robert Peters (Coty Long) of Everett, WA, and Michael Peters Jr. of Jonesborough: brother and wife George Ronda and Nancy Peters of Deer Park, NY, sister Carolyn Sue Magnuson of Mishawaka, IN, and sister-in-law Mary Peters of Elizabethton. Many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Mike G. and Texie Calhoun Peters, siblings and their spouses Delma Louise and Shelton Hazlewood, Jack Ross and Ann Peters, William Zane Peters
Janet Gail and Gene White, and Terrance Magnuson.
The family will be receiving friends at their home, 117 Charlem Hills Road, Jonesborough on Saturday, June 25 from 12:00 – 5:00PM. They will hold a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the American Heart Association or the Michael J Fox Parkinson's Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 4213-753-3821