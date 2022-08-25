ELIZABETHTON - Michael Shell, age 73, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from the The Waters of Roan Highlands Nursing Center in Roan Mountain, Tennessee. Michael was born July 7, 1949 in Johnson City, Tennessee to the late Claude Thomas Shell and Emma Roarke Shell.

Michael was a very loving husband and a generous man- always willing to help anyone in need. A carpenter by trade, Michael helped build the church he attended, Johnson City Seventh Day Adventist. He had worked for Crawford Drywall and took tremendous pride in his work. Michael was very involved with his church and devoted to the Lord’s work. Among the things he enjoyed in his spare time was fishing, scuba diving, woodworking and HAM radios but most of all he enjoyed helping others in need and spending time with his wonderful family making memories to last a lifetime.

Trending Recipe Video