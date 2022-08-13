JOHNSON CITY - Michael S. Murphy, 67, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of Joseph Daniel Murphy, Sr. and Mary Louise Waddell Murphy. He was preceded in death by his father.
Michael was of the Protestant faith and had retired from Sears.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Louise Murphy; one sister and brother-in-law, Nancy Brickey and husband Ed; one brother and sister-in-law, Dan Murphy and wife Donna; one nephew, Marc Murphy and wife Pinchia; two nieces, Patrice Curtis and husband Phillip and Anna Mancuso; several great nieces; and one great nephew.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 11:30AM until 1:00PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00PM with Chaplain Jeff Hammer officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow in the Garden of the Cross at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to his caregivers, Tonya, Judy, and Velma for all the love and care that was shown, and to the Whitaker family for sharing all our joys and sorrows for a lifetime.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.