Michael Ray Luster formerly of Johnson City, TN (Mike) (Mickey) aged 64 went to be with His Lord and Savior on June 14,2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 19,1957 in Knoxville, TN and welcomed home by Byrl and Daisy Luster at McKinley Road in Johnson City, TN.
He was an Eagle scout, a 1975 graduate of David Crocket High School and a Machinist graduate of Tri Cities Vocational Technical school in 1977. Mike married Sue Jones Luster and enlisted in the US Army in 1977 and was honorably discharged in 1980. In 1981, he settled with his wife Sue and two children in Knoxville, TN. He was employed as a Machinist at Y-12, as a supervisor for the Incinerator and a maintenance machinist at TVA .
As a young man he was a member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church in the children's ministry and Wednesday night Supper. He also volunteered with Cub Scouts and Boy Scout Troop 179 in Rocky Hill. He loved machining, remodeling homes, and woodworking.
Later in life he enjoyed riding his Harley, watching TV and seeing his grandchildren.
Preceded in death by father Byrl Luster, mother Daisy Luster Clawson, stepfather Millard Clawson, "special" parents Jim and Mary Ruth Blalock, sisters Susan Miller and Kim Hall.
Cherishing his memory are his wife Sue, daughter and special son in law Michelle and Tim Lovett, son and wife Jimmy and Whitney Luster, birth mother Joann Christianson, sisters Carolyn Rabb, Deborah Webster, Sandy Christianson, brothers Norman and Jimmy Christianson, Grandchildren Samantha, Tyler and Brandon Lovett, Anna and Ellie Luster, Leah and Jonah Ferguson. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Goldendoodles Bubba and Captain.
We welcome friends, coworkers and relatives to join us for a celebration of Mike's life on Saturday July 10th, 2021. 2 pm to 4 pm at the family home in Knoxville TN.
You may donate to Mike's memory at Your Tomorrow https://www.yourtomorrow.live/
His granddaughter's nonprofit that provides hope and support to young adult cancer patients.
Thank you and May God hold you close!