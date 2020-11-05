ELIZABETHTON - Michael “Mike” L. Elliott, age 66, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Mike was born in Bristol, Tennessee to Robert Gaines Elliott, of Elizabethton and the late Neva Marie Love Elliott.
Mike retired as a technician at Great Lakes Research Corporation in Elizabethton.
Those left to cherish Mike’s memory, in addition to his father, include his children, Michael Elliott, II and Melissa Smith and husband Daniel, all of Elizabethton; three grandchildren, Cheyenne Smith, Ethan Tutwiler and Colin Tutwiler; his brother, Dennis Elliott, of Elizabethton; his sister, Robin Sutherland, of Haysi, VA; and his special friend, Sheila Hopkins, of Elizabethton.
A private graveside service will be conducted in the Blevins Cemetery.
