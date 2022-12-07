Michael "Mike" Bruce Kidd was born on 09/28/55 and passed on 11/26/22, following a long battle with cancer; a battle he faced with courage and determination.

Mike was the son of late Gates Bruce Kidd and Mildred Green Kidd. Surviving Loved Ones include Mike's wife, Teresa Fletcher-Kidd; Mike's children, Andrew Michael Kidd, Lauren Kidd, Charles J. Fletcher, Whitney Smotherman, Justin Eggers; and grandchildren, Sawyer G. Kidd, Spider J. Smotherman, Wednesday L. Smotherman,

