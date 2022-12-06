Michael "Mike" Bruce Kidd was born on 09/28/55 and passed on 11/26/22, following a long battle with cancer; a battle he faced with courage and determination.
Mike was the son of late Gates Bruce Kidd and Mildred Green Kidd. Surviving Loved Ones include Mike's wife, Teresa Fletcher-Kidd; Mike's children, Andrew Michael Kidd, Lauren Kidd, Charles J. Fletcher, Whitney Smotherman, Justin Eggers; and grandchildren, Sawyer G. Kidd, Spider J. Smotherman, Wednesday L. Smotherman,
Dagger W. Smotherman. Additional surviving relatives include Linda Kidd, Rebecca Durbin, Ramona Lewis, Margaret Green Edwards, Chris Edwards, Robin Edwards, Mark Edwards and Lauren Edwards.
Native to Johnson City, Mike graduated Science Hill High School and played basketball for the Hilltoppers. During high school years Mike was active in Young Life serving at Windy Gap and Colorado.
Mike attended University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He was a member of Lamba Chi Fraternity. Mike returned to Johnson City and completed his undergraduate at Milligan College, majoring in Business and Psychology. Mike was the captain of Milligan tennis team.
Following college graduation Mike attended Ford Motor Dealership Academy and joined his father, Gates Bruce Kidd running the family business, Tennessee Motor Company for twenty-five years.
"Seize the Day!" was Mike's mantra for living life. While enjoying many friends Mike was happiest mastering numerous activities. Mike ran a Boston Marathon, graduated from Annapolis Sailing School, became an expert windsurfer and sailor. Mike loved boating sports, power squadron, waterskiing, scuba diving, and snorkeling. Mike enjoyed hiking and mountain biking. Mike was integral in opening bike trails at Buffalo Mountain, Cherokee Mountain, and Roan Mountain. Mike was an original member of SORBA Mountain Bike Patrol. Recently Mike contributed to the Kidd Dreamline Trail at Winged Deer Park. Mike became a master marksman and firearms instructor, teaching Tennessee Firearms Safety Courses, intensive clinics for personal protection and safely at his range, Mountain Tactical. Mike enjoyed hunting. Mike described a love/hate relationship with golf. He played well and often being a member at Blackthorn Golf Club at the Ridges.
Alongside Mike's hobbies he had a great love for his community and his neighbors. Mike served as a volunteer chaplain at Johnson City Medical Center for ten years. He remained on the Spiritual Advisory Board until his illness. Mike was a board member for Watauga Mental Health Center; a deacon and treasurer at First Presbyterian Church; worked with Appalachian Service Project, coached local t-ball and basketball teams. Mike was active in supporting local charities, Rise-Up! SORBA, Keystone Dental Clinic. "Seize the Day!" Indeed.
A Celebration of Life Service in honor of Mike will be held at a later date.
Instead of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Michael Bruce Kidd to
Keystone Dental Clinic, Rise Up! Appalachian Service Project, SORBA.
The Kidd family was to express sincere gratitude to the employees of Ballad Hospice and Ballad Hospice House for the compassionate care we received.