ELIZABETHTON - Michael “Mike” Bradley, Sr., age 62, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord and those who have passed before on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his residence. Mike was born in Elizabethton to the late Frank Lloyd and Lily Ellen Pierce Bradley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Bradley and several other brothers and sisters.
Mike was a loving father and the best papaw ever! He was willing to help anyone, he always helped others before doing anything for himself and loved everybody. Mike was hardworking and he took care of his children no matter what or what age. Mike worked for A.O. Smith- American Water Heater for over 32 years where he was a master welder. He was of the Christian faith and he was very immersed in the word of the Lord. Mike loved spending time with his family, watching television-among his favorite shows were The Big Bang Theory, NCIS, Hawaii Five-O and wrestling. However, being a papaw and the head of the family was his favorite hobby.
Those left to cherish Mike’s many memories include his children, Michael Bradley, Jr., Kaci Bradley Pearson and husband Timothy, and Jerry Pierce; his grandchildren, Hayden Pearson, Shyloh Pierce, and Elijah Dayton Bradley; his former wife, Penny Perry Bradley; his brother, Phillip Bradley; and his sister, Geane Bradley. Several nieces and nephews also survive, as well as many friends, co-workers, and neighbors that loved him and will miss him greatly.
A service to celebrate Mike’s life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, August 3, 2020 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethtonwith Mr. Bud Malone, minister, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Monday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the Bradley Cemetery (Bradley Street-Elizabethton). Active pallbearers will be selected from Mike’s family, friends and co-workers. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 10:15 AM on Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit Carter County wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the visitation / funeral service are required to wear a mask/ and or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations will be observed.
