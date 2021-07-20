Michael (Mickey) G. Muse, died last week after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness. Originally from Johnson City, Tn., he graduated from Science Hill High School in 1955, where he was voted "friendliest" in his class and anyone who knew him would agree that is the perfect moniker. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in mechanical engineering and worked in East Tennessee in the mechanical engineering field his entire career. Known for his quick wit, hearty belly laugh, larger-than-life personality, constant stream of friendly pranks and the smile that always lit up his face, Mickey will always be remembered for his quirky sense of humor, his unparalleled balancing and organizational skills, his ability to fix anything, which birthed the term "MickeyFix" and his ability to make you laugh - no matter the time or place. His favorite was to get you tickled in church or at a funeral - when it was most inappropriate. He loved riding motorcycles and was an avid runner. He enjoyed having lunch and some good times with his comrades at The Shamrock in Johnson City and he was known to walk behind you and throw coins out in front of you, so you kept finding random money on the ground.
Mickey is survived by his wife Sally Barrows Muse of Knoxville, children Kelly Muse (Neal Reed) of Hendersonville, N.C., Mike Muse of Simpsonville, S.C., stepchildren William Holms, Lisa Holms, and Freddy Michael Holms, and sister Sally Muse Kohn of Thompson's Station, TN. He was also close to and survived by nieces and nephews including Bobby Muse (Elizabeth) of Baton Rouge, La., Matt McKinney (Denise) of Cumming, Ga., and Melonee McKinney Hurt (Eric) of Thompson's Station, TN. Mickey was preceded in death by parents Mayland and Thelma Muse and his brother and lifelong partner in crime Mayland (Johnny) Muse Jr. Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Eastminister Presbyterian Church, 4904 Asheville Highway, Knoxville Tn., Pastor Sean White will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Muse's name to Caris Healthcare Hospice of Knoxville, 865-694-4988. www.carishealthcare.com. Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com