Michael Matthews Browne (Brownie), born March 25th, 1973, went to be with the Lord Saturday November 27th 2021, after having lived with brain cancer for almost seven years.
Michael is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, W.O & Ruth Freedle; paternal grandparents, Julian Browne & Violet Calhoun; and beloved brother-in-law, J.W Baynard.
Survived by fianceé, Kim Shelton, her daughter Chandler Swenson and parents: Cynthia Frazier, David Frazier, Stanton Browne & Karen Browne. He also leaves behind his sister, Shannon Frazier, Aunt Susan Kehs as well as cousins, John Daily, James Daily (Clara), Katie Campbell (Mel), Ben Daily, Drew Wilson, Jordan Wilson (Jessica) and Sam Kehs (Mollie).
Services for Michael will be held Saturday, December 4th 2021, at Morris Baker Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with services at 3:00 officiated by Grant Rockley. The service will be livestreamed and available to view for 90 days on the Morris-Baker website, under Michael’s obituary page.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's name to: Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O Box 62066, Durham, NC, 27715 and/or Haven of Mercy Rescue Mission, 123 W. Millard St. Johnson City, TN 37604.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family
