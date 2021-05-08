ERWIN - Michael Lee Steffey, age 72, of Erwin, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021. A native of Dante, VA, Michael is a son of the late L.J. and Jewel (Hughes) Steffey. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he served as a Helicopter Crew Chief during the Vietnam War. Michael was a member of Calvary Baptist church and was employed by NN Ball and Roller, from which he retired after 32 years. He loved woodworking, building, carpentry and anything related to Clinchfield Railroad or old trains. He enjoyed cooking and making especially large meals for his work friends or family dinners. More than anything, Michael loved his family and his 3 children.
Michael Lee Steffey leaves behind to cherish his memory: Children: Marianne Melissa Steffey, Rachel Michelle Clark and husband, Blake, Michael L.J. Steffey; Mother of his children: Debby Steffey; Sister: Deborah Ramey and husband, Ken, of Johnson City; Brother: William Randolph Steffey and wife, Pat, of Shelby, NC; Several nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Michael Lee Steffey in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, May 10, 2021, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend David Crutchfield will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm on Monday, May 10, 2021 and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 under the mausoleum portico at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:30 am on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 to go in procession to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Michael’s name to Mountain Home James H. Quillen VA Medical Center at https://www.mountainhome.va.gov/giving/index.asp; or to Calvary Baptist Church, 540 Adams Street, Erwin, TN 37650.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we ask that anyone attending services wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Michael Lee Steffey through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.