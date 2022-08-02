PINEY FLATS - Michael L. Osborne, 57, of Piney Flats, went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 29, 2022, surrounded by family at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mike was born in Cleveland, Ohio and was the son of the late Elton and Barbara Williams Osborne of Bristol, Tennessee.
Those left to carry Mike’s legacy of kindness and compassion include the love of his life, Rita Osborne; two daughters, Audrey Taylor and her husband Matthew and Alisha Coates and her husband Alan; two sons, Joshua Osborne and his wife Kelly and Jared Osborne and his wife Katie; one sister, Patty Howington and her husband Jimmy; nine grandchildren which were the light of his world, Cayden, Caleb, Brady, Addisyn, Brailee, Lauren, Everhett, Lawson, and Brooks; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Mr. Michael L. Osborne will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Friday, August 5, 2022 in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel located at 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, Tennessee. The funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Rev. Esta Gilley officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made in his honor to the American Stroke Association by visiting their website at www.stroke.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Osborne family.