JOHNSON CITY - Michael L. “Mike” Hubbs, Johnson City, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, following a lengthy illness.
Mike was a native of Knoxville, and had been a resident of Johnson City for over fifty years. He was a son of the late Ralph L. and Cecilia M. Faddis Hubbs.
Mike was a 1961 graduate of Holston High School, Knoxville, and attended the University of Tennessee, and later, East Tennessee State University.
He was a U.S. Navy Vietnam era veteran, and served with the Honor Guard for the inauguration of President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Mike worked as a Sales Representative with Mitchell-Powers Co., Bristol, for over twenty years, where he won numerous awards for top salesman. Mike later worked as a Sales Representative for Advanced Heating and Air.
He was an original founding member of Grace Fellowship Church, where he was very active in several capacities, including serving as an Elder, a member of multiple Community and Prayer Groups, and formerly coached church softball teams. Mike started a Friday morning prayer group that has met for over thirty years. He was a firm believer in the power of prayer.
Mike was a former Gideon, and enjoyed traveling with his wife, and has done so extensively, to many countries throughout the world.
He loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, David Hubbs.
He is survived by his wife of more than fifty-eight years and love of his life, Barbara J. Wells Hubbs; two daughters, Kristi Butcher and husband Stuart, Knoxville, Karen Hubbs, Johnson City; three grandchildren, Hannah, Michael, and Jonathan Butcher, all of Knoxville; two nephews, Dr. Bob Dukes and wife Kimberly, Knoxville, Rockwell Dukes and wife Deborah, Oak Ridge; one niece, Susan Pilkay and husband Brad, Knoxville; numerous cousins.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses who cared for Mike during his illness, and in addition, the staff of Princeton Transitional Care for lovingly caring for Mike.
The funeral service celebrating Mike’s life will be conducted Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 5:00 P.M., from the Sanctuary of Grace Fellowship Church, with Pastor Matt Murphy, officiating. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at www.gfc-now.com/eventstream.
The graveside committal service will be held Monday, June 13, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., in the Historic Site of Mountain Home National Cemetery, 53 Memorial Ave., Mountain Home, TN 37684, with Pastor Titus O’Bryant, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by members of the Disabled American Veterans Post #39, Bluff City. Special music will be provided by Jon Shell, Bagpiper. Active pallbearers will be Jeff Blackburn, Jonathan Butcher, Michael Butcher, Stuart Butcher, James Paxton Gilliam, Rob Hughes, John Hulse, Dan Mills, and Richard Watson. Honorary pallbearers will be Rudy Almanzor, Bill Alton, Larry Bortel, Tim Bridges, Earl Chute, Harold Cole, Randy Ferguson, Dwight Hartzler, Cliff Jenson, Jim Mahan, Michael Marion, Terry Maughon, Judd McGowan, Danny Miller, Wayne Munsey, Charles Parton, Glen Rankin, Tim Richardson, Pat Rowan, Bill Seals, and Bob Vernon. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 A.M. Monday.
The family will receive friends Sunday prior to the service from 3:00 – 5:00 P.M. at the church.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions in Mike’s name are asked to do so to one of the following: The Gideons International, ATTN: Camp Treasurers, PO Box 3688 Johnson City, TN 37602-3688 (www.gideons.org); Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663; Doe River Gorge Ministries, Inc., 220 Doe River Gorge Rd., Hampton, TN 37658; Grace Fellowship Church, 2314 S. Greenwood Dr., Johnson City, TN 37604.
