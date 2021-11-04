LIMESTONE - Retired employee for 43 years at Eastman Chemical Co., and Reserve Officer Sargent with Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Michael (Kent) Archer, 65, of Limestone, TN was promoted to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Melody Archer; two children: Magan Snell and husband Gabe; Camilla Archer; Two grandchildren: Caden Bellamy Snell and Elora Nichole Snell; Three brothers: Stephen Archer (Lyla): John Archer (Barbara); Joseph Archer (Judy); One sister: Lisa Archer; Eight nieces and nephews.
Kent was born on July 25, 1956, to Edwin and Wilma Archer of Limestone, TN who preceded him in death. Kent came to faith in Christ through Vacation Bible School at the Telford Grace Brethren Church at a young age. Kent’s early years were spent working on the family farm baling hay and tending cattle. He was an exceptional athlete in basketball at Sulphur Springs Elementary School and at Daniel Boone High School. He was also a starting baseball pitcher for Daniel Boone High School. Kent was an aviation enthusiast and enjoyed attending air shows. He loved motorcycles and taking Melody along for a ride. He was a NASCAR racing fan, and later with the WCSO, had the opportunity to attend many races as a reserve officer.
In previous years, he was a faithful deacon. Over the last decade he served as a leader on the security team at Tri–Cities Baptist Church. His love of Christian music was evident as he sang in various churches and could play most any instrument, but his favorite was playing his left-handed guitar.
Everyone knew Kent as a big tease; always competitive, even with his daughters. He would never let them win at any game, but always took the time to have fun and instill in them how to be their best. And they loved him for it. One special joy of his life was being a granddaddy! He was also a man with a tender heart. At a family Thanksgiving dinner he testified, with many tears, how grateful he was for all that God had given him. And now in heaven, he can thank the Lord face to face.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor/Elder David Brewer officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Saturday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Grace Brethren Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Archer, John Archer, Joseph Archer, Douglas Hales, Albert “Bo” Johnson, Joe Cronin, Brandon Archer and Zachary Hales.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Telford Grace Brethren Church Cemetery Fund, 3337 Hwy. 11-E Limestone, TN 37681 or Tri-City Baptist Church, C/O Stephanie Walding, Preschool Ministry, 171 Promise Land Dr. Gray, TN 37615, or Agape Women’s Services, C/O Liesl Wright, 817 W. Walnut St. Unit 5A Johnson City, TN 37604.
Condolences may be sent to the Archer family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821