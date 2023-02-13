Michael Keith Baskett, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 10, 2023
surrounded by his loving family.
He was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. He was a service member of the Tennessee National Guard. He worked over 20 years at Kingsport Press/Quebecor. Horses were his passion and the barn his castle. He also enjoyed many sports: softball, basketball, and golf.
Mike was a wonderful husband, father, brother, and son. Most of all he loved spending time with his wife of fifty years, Lisa, and his daughter and son-in-law.
Mike had a great sense of humor. He was a kindhearted, genuine, hardworking, and a loving man. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Lisa; daughter, Amber Zahnd and husband Chris, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ruble Baskett Sr.; his mother, Eva Brawner Baskett; sisters, Lorna Evans, Wilma Baskett, and Geneva Murray; brothers, Paula and Ruble Baskett, Jr.
Our family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and acts of kindness during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Jon Reed officiating. Graveside services will take place at 3pm on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in his memory may be directed to your local animal shelter.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
