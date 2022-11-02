ELIZABETHTON - Michael Joe Nelson, 70, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in the Franklin-Woods Hospital after an extended illness. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Joe C. & Anna Ruth McKinney Nelson. He was a graduate of Hampton High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era. Mike retired from the Johnson City Fire Department in 2003. He loved horses, riding his motorcycle, hunting and fishing. He had attended Lynn Valley Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Tammy “Sam” Burrow.
Survivors include three sisters: Carol Bowers, Sandra (Fred) Hyder and Margo Nelson. Several nieces and a nephew, also great Nieces and nephews. His special friend and caretaker, Barbara Bowers.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Burleson officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 1 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section). Active Pallbearers and Honors will be provided by the Johnson City Fire Department. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday prior to the funeral service. The family would like to express a special thank you to Barbara Bowers and the Silver Angels and VA. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. Monday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Nelson family.