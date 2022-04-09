Fisher and gentleman, Michael Gene Martin, age 28, of Marble Falls and formerly Spicewood, TX, left this world suddenly on March 27th, 2022 in Boca Raton, FL. Michael’s welcoming spirit and smile will live on in the hearts of his loved ones forever.
He was born to Penn and Debbie Martin on September 19, 1993. Michael was especially close to his sister and her family, Jodi Lynn and Tommy Dougherty and their children Cullen and Maddison. He was also very close with his Aunt, Dana Martin, who he had lived with in Spicewood. After graduating from Marble Falls Career High School in 2013, Michael chased his dreams traveling between Texas and Florida.
Sitting on the dock fishing in the evening was one of Michael’s great loves as were disk golf, movies, guitar, and bowling. He had a passion for life that was unrivaled. Michael recently started scuba diving and felt he saw the world in the ocean. Michael also loved to cook and added his unique humor to some of his recorded cooking videos. Goofy and fun-loving Michael will be truly missed. A dedicated Uncle, brother, and son - Michael brought the sunshine to those around him.
Remembered to always say he was “living the dream” Michael lived life to the fullest. Although Michael was 6 ft, he was a gentle giant with a caring heart. He protected everyone he knew and was most at home with his family.
A celebration of life is forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, please donate to https://payitforwardsa.org/donate , or your favorite charity, on his behalf.