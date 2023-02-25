JOHNSON CITY - Michael Frederick Sanford, 82, of Johnson City, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
Born in Alexandria, Virginia, he was the son of the late Roger and Mary Jane Sanford.
Michael graduated from Mount Vernon High School and later joined the United States Air Force where he served honorably until 1974.
In his retirement, Michael loved the outdoors and music. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle to explore Tennessee and surrounding states. He also loved to play the guitar and would strum along with many groups including one in Johnson City.
In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his wife, Verna May Sanford.
Michael leaves behind his loving companion Violet Gail Dunn; step-sons, George Anthony DeCoux and wife Tammy, William Robert DeCoux and wife Robin, Jackie Lynn DeCoux and Robert Joseph DeCoux and wife Misty; along with 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and numerous local and lifelong friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City. The Sanford family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Saturday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Sanford family. (423) 610-7171