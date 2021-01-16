GRAY - Michael Francis Bamber, 68, of Gray, TN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at home with his loving family at his side.
Born on July 15, 1952, in Washington, DC, he is the son of the late Richard C. Bamber and Ruth Heaton Bamber. Michael graduated from Archbishop Carrol High School, Washington, DC, in 1972. He married Jane Washburn of Lake Luzerne, NY on July 5, 1980, and the couple lived most of their married life in Waldorf, MD, where they raised their children. They moved to Gray, TN in 2011.
Michael retired from the United States Secret Service, after a 20-year career, in 1996. Michael was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as an artillery surveyor for the 18th Airborne Corps out of Fort Bragg, NC.
Michael leaves behind his wife, Jane, and two sons of whom he is most proud: Richard Michael (Kimberly Parody) of Stafford, VA who gave him 3 beautiful grandchildren; Hadley Grace, Camden Michael, Emersyn Joy; and Joseph Daniel (Jessica Saltzman) of Edwards Air Force Base, CA who are expecting their first child this summer.
The family of Michael Bamber will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 20, 2020. A funeral mass, officiated by Fr. Dustin Collins, will follow at 12:00 PM. A committal service will be held at 2:00 PM at the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex, 215 Heroes Drive, Johnson City TN, 37601.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 Lakeview Dr. Johnson City, TN.
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice and Sentinel Home Care, especially Peyton and Taylor, for the compassionate care given to Michael and Jane over the last several weeks.
