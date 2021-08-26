JOHNSON CITY - Michael Drew Brown, age 60, of Johnson City, TN passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Lakebridge Nursing Home, Johnson City. He was born in Maryville, TN to the late James Brown and Phyllis Redden Beal. Mr. Brown served in the U.S. Army. He attended Norwood Church of Christ, Knoxville, TN.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Robin Jane Fair, of the home and sister, Jan Redden, of Knoxville, TN.
An inurnment service for Michael Drew Brown will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 27, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Annex), 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Brown family.