Michael “Doodle” Wayne Mayfield found peace on December 18th at JCMC after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 5,1966 in Lenoir City, TN. He was the son of Charles Ray Mayfield and Jean Acuff Mayfield. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bobby and Phillip “Homer” Mayfield, nephew Cory Mayfield, many loved and dear friends, aunts and uncles.
Survivors include wife of 18 years Stacey Harris Mayfield, sons Noah Daniel and Holden Ondis Mayfield, brother Dennis Mayfield (Jamie), nieces Brittany Mayfield and Jessica Duke. Father and mother In-law Larry and Cindy Harris, sister in law Stephanie Harris, nieces Haley, Kadence and Jayden Howard and many dear friends.
Michael received his Bachelors degree in communications from ETSU. He was a producer for over 25 yrs. He always put others before himself. He was a great husband and father. He would do anything for his sons, who he cherished. Michael had a huge heart and loved life. He could find humor in almost anything. He loved to make people laugh by telling his crazy stories and jokes. He was creative, a joker, true friend and carpenter by trade. There will never be another Doodle!
Funeral services for Michael “Doodle” Wayne Mayfield will be conducted on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City. Burial will follow in the Swingle Cemetery with family members and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, after 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service at 1:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.