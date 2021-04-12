TELFORD - Michael Denton Basinger, age 48, of Telford, TN, passed away April 6, 2021 due to Covid-19 Complications.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Oneida Basinger, and Lonnie Lee Basinger.
He is survived by his daughter Ashley Basinger of Jonesborough, son, Jordan Basinger, father, L.V. Basinger, Telford, TN, girlfriend, Laura Reese of Telford, TN, brothers, Gary Basinger and Donnie Basinger, both of Limestone, TN, sister, Jeannie Basinger of Johnson City, TN also several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, April 17, 2021 in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Per CDC guidelines, please practice safe social distancing and face masks are recommended.
