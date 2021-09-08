JOHNSON CITY - Michael Dean Roberts, 53, of Johnson City, Tennessee died unexpectedly on 9/5/2021 due to a brief illness. His loss was completely unexpected and the family is shocked and deeply saddened.
Michael was born on August 4, 1968 to Teresa and Arvil Dean(Tozz) Roberts in Johnson City, Tennessee. He attended Happy Valley High School and Milligan College on a Baseball Scholarship. Michael finished his college career at East Tennessee State University. He was a longtime dedicated employee at Grainger Inc. for over 33 years.
Anyone who knew Michael, knew that he was a devoted father. He had a passion for sports but especially coaching. He coached and mentored many over the years including his daughters and made such a positive impact for the love of sports to so many lives. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed all things nature such as hiking, biking, gardening and feeding the humming birds. He had an immense love and passion for Fly Fishing and shared that passion with his closest friends. Coming from a family with a strong musical background, music was a huge part of his life. He spent much time going to back porch pickins and attended many live shows and concerts through the years. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Arvil Dean (Toz) Roberts and his grandparents, Brady and Juanita Roberts and Tankie and Ray Davis.
Survivors include his mother, Teresa Roberts Ward and step-father, Rocky Ward; his daughters, Krisley Roberts and Kaitlyn Roberts; his sister, Regina Rambo and husband, Brad; his love, Stacy Reece and her children, Eli and Beth Reece; his stepsister, Holly Keplinger and husband, Larry; his step-brothers, Adam Ward and wife, Rachel and Tony Ward and wife, Anna; his niece, Gabby Rambo; his nephews, Jake and Josh Rambo; several special aunts and uncles; also several cousins and his cat, Buddy Amos;
Graveside services for Michael will be conducted at 1:30 PM Saturday, September 11, 2021 in the Eden at Greenwood Cemetery, 1620 Mill Springs Road, Jonesborough with Dr. Alan King officiating. Pallbearers will be Jake and Josh Rambo, Eli Reece, Dale White, Brad Rambo, Tim Carr and Ed Blackwell. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:20 PM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Overmountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited, P.O. Box 894, Johnson City, TN 37605.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Roberts family. 423-928-2245