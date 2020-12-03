TELFORD - Michael “Dan” Simms, 55 of Telford passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Johnson City and was a son of the late John Frank Simms and Iris Wilson Simms. Dan had worked in Vinyl siding for many years. He was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Jonesborough. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Simms.
Survivors include his wife, Sara Tuggle; his children, Timothy Sean Simms and wife, Emily of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jesse Eastep of Telford and daughter, Daraka Ramsey and husband, Bruce of Telford; a brother, Joe Simms and wife, Samantha of Jonesborough; a sister, Gina Loveless of Elizabethton; grandchildren, Harper Simms, Charlotte Simms, Haven Eastep, Bralyn Eastep, Hunter Draper, Ayden Draper and Travis Ramsey; also several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held Saturday December 12, 2020 and burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Jonesborough. Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Simms family. 423-928-2245