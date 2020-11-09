Michael D. “Mike” Hoilman, age 63, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in his home to be with Our Lord and Savior following a lengthy illness. He was a native of Buladean, NC but had lived in Unicoi County, TN all of his life.
Mike was retired from Nuclear Fuel Services (NFS) after nearly forty years of service. He attended First Baptist Church in Erwin, TN. He enjoyed movies, cartoons, M&M’s, reading his Bible, farming, riding his tractors, riding around town in his blue truck, being outdoors, and working on cars, trucks, farm equipment, and his plants. Mike loved teaching his daughters, all he knew especially on their farm. He loved his dogs, DD and JJ. He was a wonderful dad, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Mike was an incredibly strong and brave man that was an encourager and an inspiration to everyone who knew him and even those who didn’t. To know him was to love him, and everyone did. He never gave up hope and leaned on God in his trials and triumphs. He had a huge heart and was so kind, and his kindness certainly didn’t go unnoticed by the hearts he touched. He loved being able to help people whenever or wherever they needed help, including strangers. Mike was able to bring a smile to everyone’s face. He loved his family and friends. He was the hardest worker, the most courageous man, but most of all, he was the best dad to his daughters. Mike lived a very blessed life. He will continue to be held in our hearts forever and be our angel.
He was preceded in death by his father Fred Hoilman on April 17th, 2019; paternal grandparents, Robert and Daisy Hoilman; maternal grandparents, Wes and Pearl Yelton.
Michael leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Dixie Lee Hoilman; two daughters: Madison Hoilman and husband, Ryan Lingerfelt of Franklin, TN, Sarah Whicker of Jonesborough; one brother, Jeff Hoilman and wife, Diane of Chattanooga; one sister, Kathie Hoilman of Unicoi; one nephew, Brandon Lewis; two nieces: Caitlin Hoilman and Elizabeth Hoilman; several cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel.
A Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:00 PM. Reverend Garry Edwards will officiate. Music will be provided by Larry Pate.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in memory of Michael D. Hoilman to St. Jude 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org/donate or any Cancer Research Organization of your choice.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Hoilman family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Unicoi Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, is privileged to serve the Hoilman family. (423) 743-1380.