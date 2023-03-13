JOHNSON CITY - Michael Anthony “Tony” Smith, 77, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2023.
Tony was born into the loving home of Stanley Harry Smith and Virginia Montgomery Smith Smith.
He was a Cub Scout, Boy Scout, Explorer, and an Eagle Scout. Tony was a member of the Sequoia Council Eagle Scout Association, a Merit Badge Counselor, a member of the Order of the Arrow, and held two 50 Miler Awards. He was also a proud member of the American Legion, Vietnam Veterans Association, and a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus.
Tony graduated from Science Hill High School in 1964 and from East Tennessee State University in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Health.
He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1972. After his service, Tony worked for 30 years for the Virginia Department of Health and 15 years as a Volunteer Shock Trauma Technician in Virginia. He then worked for 11 years for the First Tennessee Human Resources Agency (NetTrans) as a Wheelchair Van Driver and Safety and Training Coordinator.
Along with his parents, Tony is preceded in death by his first wife Ethel Barnes Smith of 25 years.
Those remaining to cherish his memory include: his loving wife, Carolyn Joan Johnson Smith; daughter, Samantha (Brandon) Durkee; stepson, Robert Hightower; granddaughters, Maddison and Peyton Durkee; sister, Judy (Allen) Shipley; nephew, Derek (Dawn) Wagner; nieces, Robin (Chris) Hartley and Heather (Matt) Coonley; great-nieces and great-nephews, Dakota Wagner, Dillon Wagner, Dawson Wagner, Parker Hartley, Kyla Hartley, Hannah Coonley, Madilyn Coonley, David Coonley, and Emma Coonley; long-time friends, Robert (Rande) Hackler, Walter (Lela) Oakey, and Terry Dellinger.
A visitation service will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin promptly at 6:00 pm. A committal service is scheduled for 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in the Historic section of the V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the committal service are asked to meet there by 9:50 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.t2t.org.
Sympathies and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue Johnson City, Tennessee 37601, is honored to serve the family of Tony Smith. 423-282-1521.
