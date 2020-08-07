Michael Anthony Lyons, beloved father, brother and friend, age 52 of Johnson City, passed away August 6, 2020.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Bill J. and Clarice J. Lyons.
He is survived by his son, Michael Anthony Lyons Jr; former wife, Tammy Lyons; two brothers, Bill (Jamie) Lyons of Jonesborough, Bryan Lyons of Piney Flats; three sisters, Gail (Escuse) Charles of Johnson City, Donna (Stanley) Daniels of Johnson City, Tammy(Tony) Anderson of Johnson City, nephews Brigham, Keelan, Alex; nieces, Keysha, Farrah, Michelle, Nicole W., Meredith, Leslie, Megan, Shaunescia, Ashley, Nicole L., and many cousins, great nieces, and nephews. He also leaves behind Billy Jane Scott who stepped in when he lost his mother, special friends Brandon Scott and Keith Conley.
Michael never met a stranger and was friends with all. One thing we all will remember is his smile and uplifting personality. He will be greatly missed by so many.
At this time due to current circumstances there will be a closed viewing for family only.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00am Monday August 10, 2020 at Washington County Memory Gardens in Johnson City, TN.
