UNICOI - Michael Anthony Huskins, age 55, of Unicoi, Tennessee, passed away on November 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of the late Robert Carl Huskins, Sr. and Barbara Jo Whaley Huskins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; Robert “Josh” Huskins, Jr. and Jeffery Huskins; a nephew, Jeffery (Jeffie) Huskins, Jr. and a great-niece, Lucy Rose Hoilman.
He is survived by his best friend and mother of their son, Melony Huskins; one son, Tristan Huskins; two sisters, Pamela Reedy and Tammy Royal, husband Bryan; several nephews and nieces; and great-nephews and great-nieces.
Michael was a graduate of Unicoi County High School Class of 1984 and of the Christian faith. He was employed with Tsubaki Nakashima (NN Ball and Roller) as a Shipper and Forklift Operator. He loved the outdoors, going to the YMCA, hot wings, and was an avid University of Tennessee fan. He was the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back, never knew a stranger, and loved to make people laugh.
A Committal Service and Interment will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel at Monte Vista Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Thompson officiating. A Private Burial will be held in Section H at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Everyone attending the service, is encouraged to wear UT Orange.
The family would like to express their thanks to a special friend, Albert. The family would also like to express their thanks to Dean Walser with Avalon Hospice, Dr. Jaishankar and the staff at the Ballad Health Cancer Center – Johnson City, Nurse Practitioner Mary Beth Byrd and the staff at Family Medical Associates for all their love and care.
Condolences and memories may also be shared with the Huskins family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mr. Michael Anthony Huskins and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.