Michael Anthony Burns, 63, died unexpectedly January 30, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Originally of Charleston SC, he was the son of John Burns and Sylvia Gaskins Allen. He graduated from Goose Creek High School and attended the College of Charleston. He married his high school sweetheart, Renea Hall Burns and they lived in Ladson, SC where he worked as a pipe fitter at Charleston Naval Shipyard. They moved to Tennessee in 1994, making their home in the Clear Springs Community of Greene County. He worked at Mountain Home Veterans Medical Center in Johnson City, TN as a pipefitter and retired in February of 2019 from the Maintenance Department.
He is survived by his wife, Renea Hall Burns; daughters and sons-in-law, Kristy and Jared Varitek of Oviedo, FL, Amanda "Mandy" and Erick Baker of Knoxville, TN, Laura Burns and Mark Barbarulo of Windermere, FL; sons, Ryan Burns and Steven Burns both of Johnson City, TN; 8 grandchildren, Madi Johnson, Annabelle Baker, Hartley Varitek, Harper Varitek, Lakelyn Burns, Briella Barbarulo, Tucker Burns, and Mossimo Barbarulo; his mother and stepfather, Sylvia and James Allen of Johnson City, TN; sister, Marilyn Conklin of SC; brother and sister-in-law, Tim & Wendy Burns of SC; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, John and Alice Burns.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the ALS Foundation 301 Louis St #306, Kingsport, TN 37660. Your gifts are greatly appreciated.