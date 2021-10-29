JONESBOROUGH - Michael Allen White, 40, of Jonesborough, TN, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born in Whitesburg, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by Maternal Grandfather, Roy Green; Maternal Papaw, Charlie Whaley, Paternal Grandmother, Donna Martin; Maternal Great Grandmother, Millie Mae Bowling; Paternal Great Grandmother, Mabel Longworth; uncles, Glen White, David White, and Harold Longworth; and great uncle, Hubert Bowling.
Michael was a member of By Faith Freewill Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN. He was a diesel mechanic and loved fishing, four wheeling, attending church, working on trucks and drinking coffee.
He is survived by his wife of 5 years, Heather Marie White; two children, Anthony Bruce and Lavaya Marie and special friend, Matthew Sanders; mother, Patricia Ann Martin and husband Ricky who raised him from the age of 2; his biological father, Roger Webb; three brothers, Steven Martin and wife Priscilla, Todd Jones, and Nicholas Webb and wife Patti; two sisters, Ladonna Longworth, and Sheena Webb Falter and husband Jon; maternal grandmother, Mahala Metcalf and husband Charlie; paternal grandfather, Daniel Martin; paternal grandparents, Glenn and Evadean Webb; father and mother-in-law, Jeff and Brenda Greene; brother-in-law, Rusty Kiser; sister-in-law, Judy Kiser; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 1, 2021 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at By Faith Freewill Baptist Church, 25 Veterans Way, Johnson City, TN. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00PM with Pastor Randy English and Pastor Charlie Frazier officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 2:00PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 1765 Ridge Road, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will Anthony Bruce and Brayson Jones.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the JCMC ICU 2800 staff, special friends, Adam and Angel Wilson, Ben Sheets, Michael Guinn, the Humphrey family, Pastor Randy and Gail English, Pastor Charlie Frazier and wife Jennifer, and Mack Sanders for all their love and care that was shown.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the White family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mr. Michael Allen White and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.