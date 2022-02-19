Michael Allen Russell was a member of Johnson City Freewill Baptist church, He passed away on February 1st, 2022 peacefully in his home at the age of 50. He loved to play guitar and video games. He was loved by his family and his two special dogs Roxy and Joe.
He was preceded in death by his Mother Linda Sue Russell, Uncle Bobby Joe Russell, Son Justin Blankenship Russell.
He is survived by his Wife Emily Russell of the home. His Father Thomas C. Russell Sr. of Johnson City. His Sons Trevor C. Russell, Michael B. Russell of Jonesborough, Joshua David Deloach of Johnson city. Nicholas Deloach of Butler, Chris Deloach of Elizabethton. His two brothers Chris Russell Sr. of Johnson City and Thomas C. Russell Jr of Elizabethton. His sister-in-law Amy Mann Russell of Elizabethton. His Nephews Jordan Blake Russell of Hampton, Christopher Lynn Jr. of Elizabethton, and his very special Nephew Logan Mckinley Russell of Elizabethton. His granddaughter Hailey Rene Russell of Jonesborough. His step-grandsons Carter Andrew Jack Deloach and Casick Daniel Deloach of Butler. His step-granddaughter Isla Deloach.
There will be a celebration of life at South Side freewill Baptist church in Elizabethton at 1PM on 02/12/2022.