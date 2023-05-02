ELIZABETHTON - Michael Allen Lowe, 68 of Elizabethton passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his residence due to heart failure. He was born January 29, 1955, in Johnson City to the late Henry Lowe and Lucille Lowe Hodge. He had lived for a number of years in Butler. Michael was a graduate of the Tennessee School for the Deaf, Knoxville and the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, Buffalo, New York as a Photographer. He retired from working in fast food restaurants. He was involved with and active in the deaf community. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Knoxville but attended Stoney Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Rita L. Stephens, his stepfather: Clyde Hodge, his maternal grandparents: Allen & Mae Courtner and his paternal grandparents: Will & Tilda Lowe.

Survivors include his sister: Nioka (David) Markland of Butler, his stepsister: Helen Renfro of Johnson City. One niece: Stephanie White Campbell and two great-nieces: Savannah Riley and Allie Campbell.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you