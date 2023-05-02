ELIZABETHTON - Michael Allen Lowe, 68 of Elizabethton passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his residence due to heart failure. He was born January 29, 1955, in Johnson City to the late Henry Lowe and Lucille Lowe Hodge. He had lived for a number of years in Butler. Michael was a graduate of the Tennessee School for the Deaf, Knoxville and the National Technical Institute for the Deaf, Buffalo, New York as a Photographer. He retired from working in fast food restaurants. He was involved with and active in the deaf community. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Knoxville but attended Stoney Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Rita L. Stephens, his stepfather: Clyde Hodge, his maternal grandparents: Allen & Mae Courtner and his paternal grandparents: Will & Tilda Lowe.
Survivors include his sister: Nioka (David) Markland of Butler, his stepsister: Helen Renfro of Johnson City. One niece: Stephanie White Campbell and two great-nieces: Savannah Riley and Allie Campbell.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Dr. Alan King officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. May 5, 2023, in Butler Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Daniel Wood officiating. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be his many friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Friday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
