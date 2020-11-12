Ecclesiastes 3:1 There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under Heaven.
Mayme, as she was known to all who knew and loved her, has gone to be with her Savior. She loved to sing, and to write and recite poetry.
Born on January 26, 1925, the daughter of the late Geter Howell and Cora Bennett Howell. Mayme was preceded in death by her husband William Boyd and son Robert Boyd. Also, sisters Cleeta Painter, Eva Babb, Kate Campbell and a brother George Howell Jr.
She leaves behind her daughters Sandra Walters, Susan Evans, Betty Bolton, a loving son-in-law George, son [Hoppy] William Boyd (Sharon), and a sister Georgia Bawgus. Granddaughters Kimberly Sparks, Brandi Young and Laura Steigerwald and great granddaughters Hayley Boyd and MattisunYoung also greatgrandson Skyler Young.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion and also to Ashley Swanner for her loving companionship.
Mayme’s family will receive friends at 12:00 pm on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Immediately following the visitation, at 1:00, there will be a funeral service. The graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Please meet at the cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Boyd family. (423) 282-1521