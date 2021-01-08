UNICOI COUNTY - Merle (Catfish) Light, age 72, passed away on January 6, 2021, at home. He was a lifelong native of Unicoi County and was he youngest child of the late Clarence and Etta (Ambrose) Light. In addition to his parents, Merle was preceded in death by six brothers; Maynard, Jerry, and Michael (Mike) of Erwin; Vernon, James, and Willard of Johnson City. Two sisters Betty Ann (Watson) Cloutier and Dorothy Jean Light of Erwin. Merle was of Baptist faith. His hobbies and pastimes were hunting and fishing. Merle was a lifelong Truck Driver.
Merle has left behind to cherish his memory: His Girlfriend: Tammy Cash and her children;
Sons: Michael Harmon of Newport, TN, C.J. Light of Unicoi, TN; Daughter: Elisha Davis (Charlie) of Unicoi, TN; 3 Grandchildren; Several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
The committal service for Merle will be held on Sunday January 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Fishery Community Church Cemetery. Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate. Those who will attend the service will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:30pm to go in procession to Fishery Community Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial donations be made to Unicoi County Animal Shelter 185 N Industrial Dr, Erwin, TN 37650, or the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the health and safety of our guests and staff, we respectfully request that all who attend the services wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Merle Light through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.