ELIZABETHTON - Melvin Paul Post, age 80, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Saturday, January 02, 2021, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born in Annapolis, Maryland to the late John C. and Grace Lillian Post. He was a retired United States Marine Corps Veteran having served in Vietnam at Chu Lai Air Base and being a member of the crash rescue team through his career. After retiring from the military, he worked as a machinist for Snap-On Tools where he retired after 20 years of service. Melvin was a member of Harvest Baptist Church and attended Lynn Valley Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Jim Post and Russell Post; sister, Joy Reef. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 59 years, Judy Grace Blevins Post, of the home; two daughters, Paula Post Hurt and husband James, of Bristol, TN and Libby Post, of Elizabethton, TN; three grandchildren, Katie Cooter, Logan Hurt and Abbie Addington, all of Knoxville, TN; very supportive brother, Jack Post, of Jacksonville, FL; several nieces and nephews and very special brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law also survive. Very special thank you to sister, Elizabeth Blevins Patrick for her endless support.
Friends may come by Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton between the hours of 10:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 06, 2021, to pay their respects and sign the guestbook.
A funeral service to honor the life of Melvin Paul Post will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 07, 2021, in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Frank Osborne and Rev. Dennis Wilson officiating and James Hurt providing a eulogy. Music will be under the direction of Mr. Frank Eads.
The graveside service and committal will follow at Emmert Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Brandon Blevins, Frank Eads, James Hurt, Logan Hurt, Justin McKinney, and Joe White. Honorary pallbearers are Jack Post, Phil Blevins, Mac Blevins, and Raymond Haber.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Lynn Valley Baptist Church, 1367 Broad Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending calling hours and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Post family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.