ELIZABETHTON - Melody Dawn Carpenter, 66, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Maynard Floyd & Sara Johnson Bowers. Melody was a graduate of Hampton High School. She was a teacher’s assistant with special needs at Valley Forge Elementary School. Melody was a member of New Hope Ministries but attended Hampton First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years: Phillip Carpenter who passed away May 10, 2018 and by a brother: Jerry Bowers, Jr.
Survivors include her sons: Phillip & Breelyn and Patrick & Pam. Six Grandchildren who called her Nanny and she took care of them until they were in school: Sara, Gracie, Phillip, Chandler, Robbie & Rachel. Her niece: Tina Brown and nephew: Jerry Bowers, Jr. Her special cousins and friends: Sharon Culler, Suzanne Berry, Debra Elliott Wade, Connie Meade, Ginger Montgomery and her special neighbors.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Montgomery and Rev. Norman Markland. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Friday will be: Tim Timbs, Dennis Berry, Jeff Carpenter, Chad Carpenter, Benny Montgomery, and Jeremiah Bowden. Honorary pallbearers will be her close friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital and the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home, Dr. James Shipley, Regina Barkley and Allison Johnson. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home from 12 noon until 5 p.m. Thursday. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Carpenter family